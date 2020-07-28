Investigation closed after armed police called to disturbance in city

Police were called to a serious assault on Jewson Road in Norwich. Picture Google. Archant

Armed police were called to reports of a disturbance involving a group of men in Norwich.

A number of police officers, including armed units, were called following reports of criminal damage and an assault at Jewson Road, off Bullard Road, in the Mile Cross area of Norwich, just after 8pm on Sunday, July 12.

When police arrived they discovered a man had suffered minor injuries. Those involved are believed to be known to one another.

An investigation was launched following the incident.

But a Norfolk Police spokesman said “all enquiries have been exhausted”.

The spokesman said the investigation has now been closed “pending any new lines of enquiry”.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.