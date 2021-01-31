Investigation closed after woman spat at by group of teenagers

Published: 8:01 AM January 31, 2021

The incident happened on the junction of St Margaret's Road and Park Road, in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

The hunt for a group of teenagers who spat at a woman as she walked home has now been closed.

The woman, in her 20s, was left shaken following the incident about 4.30pm on Thursday, January 7.

She had been approached by three unknown boys at the junction with St Margaret's Road and Park Road, in Lowestoft, while walking home from nearby shops.

Two of the boys then spat at her before walking away.

Appealing for witnesses at the time, a police spokesman said: “The boys are believed to be between 16 and 17 years old, about 5ft 3in tall, and were all wearing either jeans or tracksuits.

"One of them wore a black and dark red jacket and all three had dark hair."

Now, a police spokesman said: "All of the enquiries were completed and the investigation has been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light."

Information about the assault to police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/1212/21.