Investigation closed after cyclist garroted by rope tied up between trees on popular route

PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 October 2020

A 25-year-old man suffered extensive lacerations to his neck after rope was strung up at head height in Edinburgh Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

An investigation into an incident where a cyclist was garroted by a rope strung up between trees on a popular Norfolk cycling route has been closed.

The 25-year-old man was left with “extensive” lacerations across his neck following the incident in Edinburgh Way, Thetford, on Monday, August 24.

Police launched an investigation and warned bikers and cyclists to be careful after the rope was placed at head height in the alleyways from Edinburgh Way and Durham Way.

But the probe has since been closed.

A police spokesman said: “All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the case has been closed.

“As always should any new information come to light, we will review this accordingly.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting crime reference: 36/60081/20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Investigation closed after cyclist garroted by rope tied up between trees on popular route

