Phones, laptop and money stolen from homes and cars

PUBLISHED: 10:27 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 19 August 2019

Mobile phones, a laptop and a Sat Nav have been stolen after "opportunistic" thieves raided insecure homes and cars.

Last week, between 8pm on Tuesday, August 13, and 8am on Wednesday, August 14, thieves gained entry to an insecure and unattended Honda Jazz car, parked on Costwold Way, in Lowestoft, and stole a Sat Nav.

Later in the week, between 11.30pm on Thursday, August 15, and 12.30am on Friday, August 16, thieves entered a home on Sycamore Avenue, in Lowestoft, through an unlocked front door.

In the morning, the victim found a number of items missing, including mobile phones and money.

Shortly afterwards, at approximately 2.30am, the offenders entered a home on Hollow Grove Way through an insecure front door, stealing a laptop, mobile phone, handbag and wallet.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Many burglaries take place due to a lack of security, with insecure windows and doors being deemed as two of the main ways in which opportunistic thieves gain access to homes and vehicles."

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference numbers 37/49075/19, 37/49063/19, and 37/49077/19 res[ectively.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers have also advised residents to lock all doors at all times, to keep valuables hidden, and not to leave tools lying around which could be used to break into your home.

