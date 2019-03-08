Search

Inquiries 'ongoing' into reports of sexual assault at Norfolk college

PUBLISHED: 16:15 02 July 2019

Easton College. Steve Adams

Easton College. Steve Adams

Police are continuing to investigate after reports of a sexual assault at a Norfolk college.

Officers were called after reports of a sexual assault at Easton College on Tuesday, January 15.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He was released under investigation while further inquries were carried out.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said inquiries into the incident were "ongoing".

Located seven miles west of Norwich, the Easton campus is located near to the Norfolk Showground and the Longwater Business Park.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

