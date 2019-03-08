Search

Cordon lifted but inquiries continue into Wymondham murder

PUBLISHED: 16:10 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 20 March 2019

A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Wymondham at the weekend have now lifted the police cordon at the scene of the attack.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town late on Saturday (March 16) with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination, which was carried out on Sunday (March 17) determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, and of Burdock Close in Wymondham, has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of her husband.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (March 19) morning and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (March 21) morning.

A/Detective Inspector Neil Stewart, from the Joint Major Investigation Team (JMIT), said: “We have now completed our investigations at the scene of the incident and the police cordon has been lifted.

“However, our initial enquiries have revealed that the people involved used to own and run the local convenience store on the Harts Farm estate and we would be keen to speak to anyone with information regarding their time there.”

Kumarathas wore a white jumper and her hair in a ponytail when she appeared in dock before city magistrates.

She spoke only to confirm her name and details through an interpreter during the hearing which lasted less than four minutes.

Following the incident, which happened less than a mile from Norfolk Police headquarters, neighbours have told of their shock at the death, describing them as a “pleasant” couple.

Julie Pett, 50, who lives in Burdock Close, said: “It’s a really shocking thing to have happened.

“I have lived here seven years and they ran the local shop when I first moved in. They always seemed pleasant.”

Beth Parker, said: “It’s a tragic and awful thing.”

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

