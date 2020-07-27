Inquest to be heard into death of ambulance worker
PUBLISHED: 07:42 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:42 27 July 2020
An inquest will today open into the death of an ambulance worker who died suddenly
Luke Wright, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) in Norwich, died on November 10, 2019 in Waxham.
At an inquest opening in March heard that Mr Wright had his cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning.
This morning, a full inquest into the circumstances surrounding his death will be Norfolk Coroners’ Court in Norwich.
The 24-year-old, from Costessey, first joined the ambulance service in 2014 as a call handler, before becoming a dispatcher in 2018.
At Mr Wright’s funeral, hundreds of his ambulance service co-workers formed a guard of honour during the procession.
His death sparked a wide-reaching investigation into the 999 service that published 12 recommendations relating to mental health help for staff and the EEAS working culture.
