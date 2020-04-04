Date set for inquest into death of teen in Wymondham

Stephanie Payne died at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after being found unresponsive in Norwich Road, Wymondham, in October 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A date has been set for an inquest into the death of a 17-year-old who was found unconscious in Wymondham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephanie Payne was found unresponsive in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Norwich Road.

She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died later the same day.

You may also want to watch:

At a pre-inquest review into her death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday March 2, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, told the court the case, which had previously been adjourned while investigations were ongoing, was ready for a full inquest.

She said Miss Payne's death was drug related.

In December, six men appeared in Norwich Crown Court charged with drugs offences relating to the supply of MDMA around the time of Miss Payne's death.

The inquest has been adjourned until April 4, 2020.