Inquest resumes into death of Norfolk TV star Caroline Flack

PUBLISHED: 10:04 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 05 August 2020

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

PA Wire/PA Images

The inquest into the death of Norfolk TV celebrity Caroline Flack is due to resume today.

Caroline Flack became hugely popular as the presenter of Love Island. Picture: ITVCaroline Flack became hugely popular as the presenter of Love Island. Picture: ITV

The 40-year-old former Love Island and X Factor star died at her London flat on February 15,

Miss Flack, who grew up in Norfolk, had been due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, former tennis player and model Lewis Burton, in December.

She immediately stepped back from her forthcoming presenting duties following the allegations.

Caroline Flack signing copies of her autobiography at WHSmiths in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise BradleyCaroline Flack signing copies of her autobiography at WHSmiths in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Her death came the day after being told the Crown Prosecution Service was pressing ahead with court action against her.

Her family had increased concerns about her mental state as the trial loomed, while Mr Burton also pleaded to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to drop the case.

Miss Flack’s mother Chris, who still lives in Norfolk, accused the CPS of “creating the toxic environment which ultimately led to Caroline’s death.”

However, the CPS found the case was handled “appropriately”.

Her death prompted an outpouring of sorrow from celebrity friends, colleagues and fans, who referenced one of Flack’s social media posts from December in which she urged people to “be kind”.

An inquest was opened and adjourned during a four-minute hearing in Poplar, east London, on February 19 when the coroner heard the celebrity was found “lying on her back”.

She was declared dead at the scene and her body was identified by her twin sister, Jody Flack.

A family lawyer has previously said the television personality died by suicide.

Miss Flack grew up in Great Hockham and East Wretham. She went to school in Watton.

More than 200 relatives and friends from across the world gathered for her funeral at Greenacres at Colney on the edge of Norwich in March.

•For help and support visit norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org

