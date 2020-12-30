Search

Former firefighter and teacher died in house blaze, inquest heard

PUBLISHED: 11:31 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 30 December 2019

An inquest has opened into the death of John Laker after a house fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps. Picture: Supplied

An inquest has opened into the death of John Laker after a house fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps. Picture: Supplied

An inquest has opened into the death of a former firefighter and teacher who died after a house fire on the North Norfolk coast.

John Laker, 79, who lived in Cromer, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Saturday, December 21.

The former chairman of the Sheringham and District Branch of the Royal British Legion had been taken to hospital following a fire at a home on Norwich Road, Northrepps just after 11.40pm on Friday, December 20.

Crews from Cromer, Sheringham and North Walsham battled the fire, finally standing down just after 1am.

A woman in her 70s was also taken to hospital, but was later discharged after being treated for smoke inhalation.

An inquest opened into Mr Laker's death at Norfolk's Coroners Court on Monday December, 30.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was multiple organ failure as a result of burns injury and chronic kidney disease.

The inquest has been adjourned until June 15.

