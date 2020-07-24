Search

Student, 17, who died after car crash is named

PUBLISHED: 12:56 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 24 July 2020

Station Road, at the junction with Hill Road, in Middleton where the accident took place. Picture: Google

Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a teenager who was a passenger in a car that left the road and flipped over into a field.

Charlie Turner, 17, of Thieves Bridge Road, Watlington, near King’s Lynn, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on April 28, six days after he suffered serious injuries in the crash in Middleton.

An inquest into the death of the student was opened and adjourned by senior coroner Jacqueline Lake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at Carrow House, Norwich, on Friday, July 24.

Emergency services were called to Station Road, near to the junction with Hill Road shortly before 8pm on April 22 following reports a Ford Fiesta had crashed.

The driver of the car and another passenger, also aged 17, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The inquest hearing recorded the medical cause of death brain injury due to cardiorespiratory arrest as a consequence of positional asphyxia following a road traffic accident.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest until a further hearing on August 21 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

