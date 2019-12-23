Search

Inquest to open into death of man who died on Scottish mountain

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 February 2020

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Archant

An inquest will open today into the death of a Norwich man who died on a Scottish mountain.

Terence Rooney, known as Terry, from Old Catton, died on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, in west Scotland on Monday, December 23.

The circumstances surrounding the 65-year-old's death are not thought to be suspicious.

Mr Rooney was an outdoor pursuits enthusiast who often travelled to Scotland and closer to home was a keen outdoor swimmer.

At the time of his death, friend Tracy Clark, a member of Sea Palling Seals an open water swimming group of which Mr Rooney was a member, said: "To say Terry will be missed is an understatement. No words can describe how much he meant to us all."

This morning, Tuesday, February 18, an inquest into his death will be opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

