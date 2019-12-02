Search

Advanced search

Inquest opens into death of retired farmworker in crash with bus

PUBLISHED: 11:51 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 11 December 2019

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired farmworker who died in a crash between a car and a bus.

Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeFlowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Alan Walden, 88, died when his Skoda collided with a Lynx bus on the A149 in Old Hunstanton on Monday, December 2 at around 1.20pm.

The bus was travelling towards Hunstanton, while the 4x4 was travelling in the opposite direction when the crash happened.

An inquest was opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court, at Carrow House, Norwich, on December 11.

You may also want to watch:

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Walden's medical cause of death was multiple trauma due to a road traffic collision.

His inquest has been adjourned until June 12 next year.

Flowers have been left on the bridge near where the crash happened.

Police want to speak to anybody with dashcam footage.

Contact Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team at police headquarters on email andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting reference number 176 of December 2, 2019.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Hundreds queue for opening of new Norwich Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mum’s desperate search to find out how she contracted lethal disease

Julie Jackman is appealing to former work colleagues in Great Yarmouth in a bid to identify where she was exposed to lethal asbestos Picture: Julie Jackman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists