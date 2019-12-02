Inquest opens into death of retired farmworker in crash with bus

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired farmworker who died in a crash between a car and a bus.

Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Alan Walden, 88, died when his Skoda collided with a Lynx bus on the A149 in Old Hunstanton on Monday, December 2 at around 1.20pm.

The bus was travelling towards Hunstanton, while the 4x4 was travelling in the opposite direction when the crash happened.

An inquest was opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court, at Carrow House, Norwich, on December 11.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Walden's medical cause of death was multiple trauma due to a road traffic collision.

His inquest has been adjourned until June 12 next year.

Flowers have been left on the bridge near where the crash happened.

Police want to speak to anybody with dashcam footage.

Contact Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team at police headquarters on email andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting reference number 176 of December 2, 2019.