Man found in town centre property died from drugs

York Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man discovered dead at a property in Great Yarmouth.

The body of Michael Wheeler, 36, who was of no fixed abode, was found in a house on York Road on July 24 this year.

An inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Thursday, November 19.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said Mr Wheeler, who was unemployed, was identified at the property in the town centre by a friend.

His medical cause of death was given as combined drug toxicity.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to take place on May 13 next year at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.