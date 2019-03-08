Search

Inquest opens into death of 36-year-old Attleborough man

PUBLISHED: 12:43 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 04 November 2019

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest has opened into the death of a 36-year-old who died in Swaffham.

Karl Chilvers, a shop manager, was born in Plymouth but lived in Attleborough.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court, the court heard Mr Chilvers died in Market Place in Swaffham on October 23.

In a written statement, Mr Chilvers' colleague of five years said he found him unresponsive near the Big C charity shop in Swaffham and called the emergency services.

The medical cause of death was given as hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned until January 31, 2020.

