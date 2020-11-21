Search

Woman’s body was found at home by husband, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 09:55 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 21 November 2020

Brumstead Road in Stalham. Picture: Google

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman discovered dead at home by her husband.

Shirley Matheson, 64, who lived on Brumstead Road in Stalham, was found dead on November 10 this year.

An inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Thursday, November 19.

Her medical cause of death was given as hanging.

Senior coroner, Jacqueline Lake, said Mrs Matheson, who worked as a dog groomer, was identified at the house where he had resided by her husband Graham.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to take place on February 8 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

