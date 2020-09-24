Inquest opens into death of factory worker following fall

Lovell Gardens in Watton where Rui Teixeira lived.

An inquest has opened into the death of a factory worker following a fall.

Rui Teixeira, 56, who lived at Lovell Gardens in Watton, died on September 14.

An inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday, September 24, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Teixeira had died from his injuries at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

His medical cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury and cerebral infarction due to a fall and also alcohol dependence.

Mr Teixeira was born in Lisbon in Portugal but had worked as a factory line worker in Norfolk.

The case has been adjourned until December 8.