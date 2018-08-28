Search

Inquest of woman stabbed to death at Brooke adjourned while police probe continues

PUBLISHED: 14:08 07 January 2019

Norfolk Police attending a stabbing at Churchill Place, Brooke. Picture: Conor Matchett

Norfolk Police attending a stabbing at Churchill Place, Brooke. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

The inquest of a woman who was stabbed to death in Brooke has been adjourned while the police investigation continues.

File picture of Frances Hubbard. Photo: Paul HewittFile picture of Frances Hubbard. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Officers were called to a property in Churchill Place, at around 10.30am on Sunday, September 23 following reports a woman had been stabbed.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded the woman, Frances Hubbard, 76, died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

The man arrested by police, her husband Michael, has been released from custody and detained under the Mental Health Act.

A police spokesman said that situation remains the same.

An inquest review into the death of Mrs Hubbard was held in Norwich on Monday (January 7).

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the homicide case was ongoing and the police investigation has not yet completed.

The inquest has been suspended for another review on Monday, July 8.

