Inquest has opened into death of Norfolk builder

PUBLISHED: 17:09 05 November 2018

The inquest has opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court into the death of a man found at Bunwell playing field. PHOTO: Google Maps

Google Maps

An inquest has opened into the death of a 53 year old builder from south Norfolk.

Steven Rouse, 53, of Long Road, Tibenham, Norwich was found in a playing field at the Turnpike in Bunwell on October 26.

Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard in a statement from Mr Rouse’s father that his son was born in Lewisham, London on November 11, 1964 and that he was a builder.

The inquest was told that the medical cause of death was hanging.

Area Coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said that inquiries have to be made.

She adjourned the inquest until January 17 next year, when there will be a paper hearing.

After the body had been found, district councillor Charles Easton, said: “Obviously it’s a very unusual occurrence in Bunwell and very tragic for everyone involved, the man and his family, and the parents who had to witness it. It puts all our daily troubles into perspective when something like this happens.”

