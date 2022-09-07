News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Horror crash inquest on hold due to criminal investigation into driver

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:39 PM September 7, 2022
The B1077 near to the junction of Fen Street between Attleborough and Old Buckenham.

The B1077 near to the junction of Fen Street between Attleborough and Old Buckenham. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A police investigation into a driver has seen an inquest into the death of a man in a car crash adjourned for a second time.

Mircea-Mihaita Paraianu died when the Ford KA he was travelling in crashed into a tree on the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham on November 27 last year.

The 25-year-old, who worked as a delivery driver but who was a passenger at the time of the crash, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the crash but died as a result of his injuries three days later.

An inquest into his death opened in March and briefly resumed again in June.

However a further hearing on Wednesday (September 7) saw Norfolk assistant coroner Christopher Leach adjourn it for a further review on December 7 due to ongoing criminal proceedings.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

