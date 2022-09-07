Horror crash inquest on hold due to criminal investigation into driver
- Credit: Simon Parkin
A police investigation into a driver has seen an inquest into the death of a man in a car crash adjourned for a second time.
Mircea-Mihaita Paraianu died when the Ford KA he was travelling in crashed into a tree on the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham on November 27 last year.
The 25-year-old, who worked as a delivery driver but who was a passenger at the time of the crash, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the crash but died as a result of his injuries three days later.
An inquest into his death opened in March and briefly resumed again in June.
However a further hearing on Wednesday (September 7) saw Norfolk assistant coroner Christopher Leach adjourn it for a further review on December 7 due to ongoing criminal proceedings.
The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.