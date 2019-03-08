Inquest into Albanian seaman's death postponed as official investigation continues

Alfred Ismaili at home in Albania with his three children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family. Archant

An inquest into the death of an Albanian seaman in west Norfolk has been postponed again while investigations continue into the accident which led to the death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alfred Ismaili, 36, died on February 1, 2018, while working on a cargo ship at Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn.

A pre-inquest review was held at Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich on Friday, October 18.

You may also want to watch:

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the inquest had originally been opened on February 14, 2018. She said the case was not ready for a full inquest, and adjourned it for another pre-inquest review at the coroner's court on January 10 next year.

A previous inquest opening heard that the Maritime and Coastguard Agency was undertaking an investigation into his death.

It also heard that Mr Ismaili died from a blunt force trauma injury, and that the investigation could lead to a criminal prosecution.