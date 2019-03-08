Search

Advanced search

Inquest into Albanian seaman's death postponed as official investigation continues

PUBLISHED: 11:14 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 18 October 2019

Alfred Ismaili at home in Albania with his three children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family.

Alfred Ismaili at home in Albania with his three children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family.

Archant

An inquest into the death of an Albanian seaman in west Norfolk has been postponed again while investigations continue into the accident which led to the death.

Alfred Ismaili, 36, died on February 1, 2018, while working on a cargo ship at Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn.

A pre-inquest review was held at Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich on Friday, October 18.

You may also want to watch:

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the inquest had originally been opened on February 14, 2018. She said the case was not ready for a full inquest, and adjourned it for another pre-inquest review at the coroner's court on January 10 next year.

A previous inquest opening heard that the Maritime and Coastguard Agency was undertaking an investigation into his death.

It also heard that Mr Ismaili died from a blunt force trauma injury, and that the investigation could lead to a criminal prosecution.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Drivers urged to avoid A11 after lorry overturns and causes delays

An overturned lorry has led to delays on the A11. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed PolicingTeam.

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Year of work to install almost 3km of pipeline gets under way next week

Anglian Water staff laying a pipeline. Work to install almost 3km of new pipeline gets under way next weekPicture: Anglian Water

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

Young couple’s deaths were drug-related, inquest hears

An inquest has heard the deaths of Norwich couple Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were drug related Photo: Supplied

City boss Webber discusses January transfer window, succession planning and his love for Spanish football

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber Picture: Tony Thrussell

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Street artist to create stunning new mural featuring ‘a key Broadland species’

ATM poses in front of the mural in its early stages with his original sketches. Photo Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists