Inquest under way into death of 91-year-old woman in hospital

The inquest into the death of Ruth Whitmore at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was opened today. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

An inquest has opened into the death of a 91-year-old woman in a Norfolk Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruth Whitmore died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn on April 13, 2018.

She had been admitted on New Year’s Day and was diagnosed with a chest infection.

But she later suffered a knee injury whilst in hospital, after which her condition deteriorated.

Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake will today hear evidence and statements from Mrs Whitmore’s family and the hospital at King’s Lynn magistrates court.

She is then expected to deliver her conclusion regarding Mrs Whitmore’s death.