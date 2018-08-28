Inquest under way into death of 91-year-old woman in hospital
PUBLISHED: 11:15 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 31 January 2019
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital
An inquest has opened into the death of a 91-year-old woman in a Norfolk Hospital.
Ruth Whitmore died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn on April 13, 2018.
She had been admitted on New Year’s Day and was diagnosed with a chest infection.
But she later suffered a knee injury whilst in hospital, after which her condition deteriorated.
Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake will today hear evidence and statements from Mrs Whitmore’s family and the hospital at King’s Lynn magistrates court.
She is then expected to deliver her conclusion regarding Mrs Whitmore’s death.
