Patient died after hospital staff disconnected oxygen, court told

Peter Knight, who died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture courtesy the Wright family Archant

A 70-year-old hospital patient died after staff transferred him between wards without his oxygen supply, an inquest heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Retired maintenance engineer Peter Knight from Watlington, near King’s Lynn, had a terminal lung condition and needed oxygen 24 hours a day.

But senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard that he was able to get around his home without hindrance and was independent.

Mr Knight’s wife Donna said in a statement an ambulance was called for her husband on Tuesday, June 5 after he became breathless.

He was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a lung infection, the inquest in Lynn heard. Mr Knight appeared to be recovering and at around 7.30pm the following day was taken from the hospital’s medical assessment unit to Necton Ward.

But Mrs Knight said the nurse who oversaw the transfer did not check his oxygen levels before moving or on the way through the hospital.

Mr Knight was being pushed on a trolley by a porter.

His wife said as they came out of a lift, he began to pant and gasp. She said the nurse still did not check his oxygen levels.

When they arrived at Necton Ward, he had turned blue and was slumped down with his head on his chest.

Mr Knight had not been given oxygen on his journey through the hospital, the court was told. The oxygen pump he was connected to did not have batteries and would only work if it was plugged into the mains.

Mr Knight appeared to come round as ward staff reconnected the supply. Mrs Knight said: “He was saying Don, Don, Don, why aren’t I getting any oxygen over and over.”

Mrs Knight was taken to a family room to speak to a doctor. “I asked if he’d die,” she said.

“This happened an hour after he was laughing and joking. Peter was shivering and mumbling, he was confused.” Mr Knight’s long term condition meant he would not be resuscitated, the court was told. He died at around mid-night.

Nurse Mia Mucklicova said she had been distracted by other members of staff as she prepared Mr Knight for his transfer.

Under cross examination, she admitted she did provide Mr Knight with an oxygen cylinder to the 10-minute journey.

Asked by Adam Korn, the family’s lawyer, what had caused the lack of oxygen, she said: “My fault. I didn’t follow correct procedure for the transfer of a patient on a high-level oxygen machine.”

A report into the incident by the hospital trust said patients should not be transferred with the machines because they did not have batteries. Staff should instead use cylinders.

The cause of death was given in court as acute exacerbation of pulmonary fibrosis, with a secondary cause of heart disease.

A consultant’s report said it was not possible to determine whether Mr Knight could have had days, weeks or months to live before succumbing to his pulmonary condition.

Emily Hodges, a clinical governance nurse at the hospital’s critical care unit, led an investigation into Mr Knight’s death.

She said the trust’s transfer policy was being reviewed, extra warnings were being attached to the oxygen machines and staff were being given additional training.

She said it was a concern that the nurse was distracted, adding: “The nurse involved has done a lot of reflection, she’s been spoken to by a lot of staff, she’s been through a lot.”

The coroner is expected to sum up this afternoon.