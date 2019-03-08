Further delay in inquest on man killed on A47
PUBLISHED: 15:52 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 24 October 2019
An inquest into the death of a lorry passenger who died in a crash on the A47 has been adjourned.
Mark Rodwell, 47, from New Rossington, Doncaster, died on February 1, 2018, after an accident between two lorries at Scarning near Dereham.
At a previous inquest hearing, Mr Rodwell's cause of death was given as multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.
The accident took place on a straight section of road between the A1075 and A1065, where previous fatal accidents have taken place, at around 8.30am.
Mr Rodwell worked as a driver's mate and was sitting next to the driver of one of the lorries involved in the crash.
The A47 at Scarning was closed for several hours following the incident.
At a pre-inquest review hearing held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said the case was still not ready for inquest. It has been adjourned for a further hearing on November 6.
