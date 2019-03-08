Further delay in inquest on man killed on A47

The scene on the A47 at Scarning after two lorries crashed on February 1, 2018. Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, died in the crash. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

An inquest into the death of a lorry passenger who died in a crash on the A47 has been adjourned.

Mark Rodwell, 47, from New Rossington, Doncaster, died on February 1, 2018, after an accident between two lorries at Scarning near Dereham.

At a previous inquest hearing, Mr Rodwell's cause of death was given as multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The accident took place on a straight section of road between the A1075 and A1065, where previous fatal accidents have taken place, at around 8.30am.

Mr Rodwell worked as a driver's mate and was sitting next to the driver of one of the lorries involved in the crash.

The A47 at Scarning was closed for several hours following the incident.

At a pre-inquest review hearing held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said the case was still not ready for inquest. It has been adjourned for a further hearing on November 6.