Further delay in inquest on man killed on A47

PUBLISHED: 15:52 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 24 October 2019

The scene on the A47 at Scarning after two lorries crashed on February 1, 2018. Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, died in the crash. Picture: Ian Burt

The scene on the A47 at Scarning after two lorries crashed on February 1, 2018. Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, died in the crash. Picture: Ian Burt

An inquest into the death of a lorry passenger who died in a crash on the A47 has been adjourned.

Mark Rodwell, 47, from New Rossington, Doncaster, died on February 1, 2018, after an accident between two lorries at Scarning near Dereham.

At a previous inquest hearing, Mr Rodwell's cause of death was given as multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The accident took place on a straight section of road between the A1075 and A1065, where previous fatal accidents have taken place, at around 8.30am.

Mr Rodwell worked as a driver's mate and was sitting next to the driver of one of the lorries involved in the crash.

The A47 at Scarning was closed for several hours following the incident.

At a pre-inquest review hearing held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said the case was still not ready for inquest. It has been adjourned for a further hearing on November 6.

