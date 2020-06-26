Father, 34, died after being found unresponsive in children’s bedroom

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A man found unresponsive in his daughters’ bedrooms died eight days later in hospital, an inquest has heard.

Naresh Badhan, 34, a painter and decorator, was discovered in the upstairs room of the family home in Palgrave Road, Great Yarmouth, by his partner Samantha Bon on March 18.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Thursday, June 25 heard police carried out resuscitation and he was rushed to the James Paget University Hospital but he died on March 26.

The hearing was told the cause of his death was hypoxic brain injury due to hanging.

Ms Bon told the inquest they had been together for 19 years and had two children and she had been pregnant at the time.

“I have no idea, not a single sign or any reason to explain why he would do this, not one,” she said.

The inquest was adjourned until a later date.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.