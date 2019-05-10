Swaffham man died from overdose

Bishop's Lynn House in King's Lynn where the inquest was heard Picture by: Matthew Usher. Archant © 2011 01603 772434

A 36-year-old man with drug problems and depression died of an overdose.

Duane Elliot was found lying in the bathroom of his mother's home in The Paddocks, Swaffham, on the morning of October 18.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, an inquest at Bishop's Lynn House in King's Lynn heard today.

Three needles, a plastic tub and teaspoon were found near his body, while a note suggesting he intended to take his own life was found in his room.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson heard evidence that Mr Elliot had taken drugs since his teens and was being prescribed methadone and anti-depressants at the time of his death.

A post mortem revealed he died from central respiratory depression caused by combined drug toxicity.

Summing up, the coroner said he took his own life by taking an excessive quantity and combination of drugs. She added: "My conclusion is of suicide."