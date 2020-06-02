Man, 23, who travelled to Norfolk to earn money for his family died in crash, inquest hears

Dorin Melnic, right, was from Moldova in eastern Europe. He had come to the UK just months ago to work. Picture: Courtesy of Ludmila Corcinschi Archant

A 23-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west Norfolk, an inquest has heard.

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Dorin Melnic, died on the A1065 near South Raynham, on September 8 last year.

He was driving a silver Mazda when he was involved in a crash with a brown Range Rover.

Mr Melnic died at the scene and the two people in the Range Rover were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with serious injuries.

He had arrived in the UK around three months before his death and had started working in London.

Ludmila Corcinschi, a cousin of Mr Melnic’s, said he had moved to earn some money to help his family.

Mr Melnic was from a small town in the Soroca district of Moldova, between Romania and Ukraine.

An inquest into his death was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Monday, June 1.

Closing the inquest, area coroner Yvonne Blake gave a conclusion of a road traffic collision.