News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Inquest into death of biker closed after driver's conviction

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:30 AM October 21, 2022
David Clarke who was killed in a crash on the A140 in January 2020

David Clarke who was killed in a crash on the A140 in January 2020 - Credit: Submitted by family

An inquest into the death of a "big-hearted" biker has been closed following the conviction of a driver involved in the crash.

David Clarke, formerly of Cross Street, Eye, died after his BMW motorbike collided with a Ford C-Max driven by Lynne Warden on the A140 at Dickleburgh.

The 75-year-old motorist was found guilty of causing death by careless driving earlier this week and was given a community order and a driving ban.

Following the conclusion of the criminal case, the inquest into the death of 56-year-old Mr Clarke was permanently suspended by area coroner Yvonne Blake under schedule one of the coroners' act.

Ms Blake said that as the full details of the collision had been heard by the criminal courts, Mr Clarke's family did not wish for the inquest to proceed.

Following the court case, Mr Clarke's family issued a plea to motorists to be more aware of the bikers they share the roads with.

Diss News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Disruption on A47 continued into night after 'human waste' spilt over road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Drivers hit by heavy delays after 'human waste' spills onto A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon