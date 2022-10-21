Inquest into death of biker closed after driver's conviction

David Clarke who was killed in a crash on the A140 in January 2020 - Credit: Submitted by family

An inquest into the death of a "big-hearted" biker has been closed following the conviction of a driver involved in the crash.

David Clarke, formerly of Cross Street, Eye, died after his BMW motorbike collided with a Ford C-Max driven by Lynne Warden on the A140 at Dickleburgh.

The 75-year-old motorist was found guilty of causing death by careless driving earlier this week and was given a community order and a driving ban.

Following the conclusion of the criminal case, the inquest into the death of 56-year-old Mr Clarke was permanently suspended by area coroner Yvonne Blake under schedule one of the coroners' act.

Ms Blake said that as the full details of the collision had been heard by the criminal courts, Mr Clarke's family did not wish for the inquest to proceed.

Following the court case, Mr Clarke's family issued a plea to motorists to be more aware of the bikers they share the roads with.