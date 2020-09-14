Mental health team makes changes after 18-year-old died at hostel

Connor Timms was found dead at a hostel on Park Road, Hunstanton Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A mental health team is making changes after the tragic death of an 18-year-old at a hostel.

Mr Timms was found dead in his room at a supported living hostel in Park Road, Hunstanton on March 9 this year.

An inquest into his death took place on Monday at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

The inquest heard that Mr Timms, who was unemployed, had a difficult childhood and a history of self-harm and suicide attempts.

Billy, an uncle who he was close to, had taken his own life in November 2019.

Mrs Lake said: “Connor was clearly very upset by this, and on more than one occasion he said he wanted to be with his uncle. Connor was struggling with his finances and began to drink more alcohol.”

Mr Timms had visited family members in King’s Lynn the day before he was found dead, and was reported to have been “happy” and “excited”. But he did become sad later that evening when he was talking with a friend about his uncle.

Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake said Mr Timms had been drinking alcohol before his death, which could have influenced his actions after his friend left his room.

Mrs Lake said: “My conclusion is that Connor Timms hanged himself. The evidence is unclear as to whether he intended to die as a result of his actions.

“This is a particularly tragic loss of a young man.”

Mr Timms had been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn on December 6, having taken a drug overdose, and he was seen by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s mental health team.

But later that month he said he did not want any more support from the team, because he felt he was getting the support he needed at the hostel, and he had referred himself to drug and alcohol support services.

Mrs Lake said the trust was making changes in light of Mr Timms’ death.

She said: “I note recommendations that have been made including further suicide prevention training where people have recently lost a loved one due to suicide. Also that teams need to interact more with young people and also with regards to a more effective discharge pathway being introduced.”