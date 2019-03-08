Inquest into death of 25-year-old Yarmouth man adjourned

Tributes at the site of the crash on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

An inquest into the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist has been adjourned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alec Pentelow-Bramham was riding his motorbike along Southtown Road, in Great Yarmouth, at around 10pm on Tuesday, November 6 when he was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 207.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Pentelow-Bramham, of Moreton Court, Yarmouth, suffered serious head injuries and died later that day, assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson said at a hearing in King's Lynn on Friday.

She said she was awaiting information from the police and Crown Prosecution Service before the inquest could proceed and adjourned it until August 12.

A man in his 40s from the Beccles area was arrested at the scene for driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and causing death by dangerous/careless driving.

He was re-bailed pending further enquiries on Tuesday.