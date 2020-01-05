Woman in her 70s died after becoming unresponsive

A woman in her 70s died five days after being moved into a care home, an inquest has heard.

Veronica Duffin, 73, died at St Mary’s Residential Care Home in New Buckenham on January 5, 2020.

At an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Yvonne Blake, are coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Mrs Duffin’s daughter, staff at St Mary’s and medical professionals.

The court heard how Mrs Duffin had been diagnosed with dementia. In November 2019, she was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital following a fall, she was discharged to St Mary’s Residential Care Home six weeks later on December 31.

On January 5, Mrs Duffin became unresponsive shortly after breakfast, she was later pronounced dead.

Concluding the inquest Ms Blake said: “Mrs Duffin was being fed when she became unresponsive and her breathing deteriorated. There was no evidence of her choking. Nine, nine, nine was called but Mrs Duffin died before paramedics arrived. Paramedics confirmed life extinct.”