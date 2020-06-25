Search

Advanced search

Family shocked by drugs-related death of ‘healthy’ man

PUBLISHED: 15:37 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 25 June 2020

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

The family of a 51-year-old man found dead at his home has been left shocked by his drugs-related death, an inquest has heard.

Paul Holland was discovered on the floor of his bathroom in his home at Southampton Place in Great Yarmouth on December 21 last year.

An inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday heard toxicology tests found Mr Holland had recreational non-toxic levels of amphetamine in his system.

A post mortem examination found his medical cause of death was amphetamine-related cardiac arrhythmia.

His sister Kathryn Holland told the inquest: “One of the reasons Paul’s death was such a shock to us is that he seemed to be in very good health. He took care of himself and felt healthy, having given up smoking a couple of years ago. He had also become vegan.”

Reaching a conclusion his death was drug related, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said: “He was a carer for his mum and it is also clear that he was very well loved by all of his family.

“I also take into account evidence from Paul’s sister that in the immediate period prior to his death he was showing symptoms of a cold and the post mortem shows that there was some inflammation around his lungs. So it may be that he was more susceptible to the amphetamine than he would otherwise have been.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Shock death of Banham Zoo’s much-loved tiger

Sveta, a Siberian tiger at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Banham Zoo/Ian Read

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Popular poppy field to be turned into industrial estate

A poppy field in Keswick is due to be turned into an industrial estate. Inset: Craig Knights of Norwich Apex Ltd. Picture: Archant

Norfolk groups can share £1m to make buildings COVID-19 safe

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Family shocked by drugs-related death of ‘healthy’ man

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin