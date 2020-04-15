Man in his 40s was found unresponsive at home, inquest hears

A man with a long history of mental health problems and substance misuse died at home, an inquest has heard.

Derek Maddison, 43, was found unresponsive in his home in Belton, near Great Yarmouth, on April 30, last year.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from mental health professionals and social workers who had cared for Mr Maddison.

The court heard how Mr Maddison had a history of mental health problems and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

He also had a history of illicit drug use and was known to self medicate with substances and alcohol.

The court heard that following his death an investigation carried out by Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust found that while he received a good level of support, his risk assessment had not been updated frequently enough.

Closing the inquest, Ms Blake gave a conclusion of a drug related death.