Search

Advanced search

Inmate who threw urine over prison guard claims he had been threatened

PUBLISHED: 18:40 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:40 17 November 2020

Wayland Prison Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wayland Prison Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2015

A vulnerable prisoner who feared he was going to be stabbed by another inmate threw urine and faeces over a prison officer after being threatened, a court has heard.

Paul Burdon, 27, was an inmate at Wayland Prison when he threw a pot of urine and faeces over the back of a prison officer who was walking past.

Laura Kenyon, prosecuting, said the officer felt “humiliated” about what happened after a number of other prisoners made comments.

Miss Kenyon said Burdon apologised, saying sorry at the time, before sending a letter of apology.

She said he had wanted to get moved off the wing after as a result of being bullied.

He had said he committed the offence, known as potting, as he was told he would be stabbed if he did not.

Miss Kenyon said Burdon “became a target” owing to debts belonging to his brother, a former prisoner, having been passed onto him.

Burdon, from London, appeared at court on Tuesday, November 17 having previously admitted administering a noxious substance with intent in February this year.

He also admitted two offences of unauthorised possession of a blade in prison after a sharpened tooth brush and toilet brush were found following a search of his cell in March this year.

Miss Kenyon said Burdon had been found with a cut lip by prison staff but refused medical treatment and was heard to make a reference to getting his shank, which refers to a weapon.

The court heard his cell was searched and he was found with the pointed tooth brush while the sharpened toilet brush was found under his pillow.

John Morgans, mitigating, accepted these were “horrible offences” but said Burdon, who has ADHD and learning difficulties, was “so vulnerable in prison it’s almost unbelievable”.

Mr Morgans said Burdon had been told by others about debts, whether real or imaginary, accrued by his brother who had also been a prisoner and did as he was told.

He added Burdon had been “put under severe pressure from others amounting almost to duress” and was taken advantage of by others “preying upon his weaknesses”.

Jailing Burdon for a total of 28 months, Judge Katharine Moore said they were “extremely unpleasant” and “so serious” that only immediate custody could be justified.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

High school student wins scholarship to prestigious boarding school

Flegg High student Eden Olley who has won a scholarship to attend prestigious Oundle independent boarding school. Picture: Ormiston Academy Trust

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Search for missing windsurfer called off

A search for missing windsurfer Chris Bamfield has been called off Picture: Chris Bishop/Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tattoo studio owner fined for failing to close in lockdown

The Art Eternal Tattoo Studio in Pakefield. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nine arrests after baseball bats and knives used in brawl in village

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It’s been tremendous fun’: Owners of toy shop close down for good

Julia Alexander and Richard Harding, who've now closed Puff's Toyshop in Wymondham. pic: Archant

Drivers suffer serious head injuries in collision

Two drivers sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A1066 Thetford Rod at Shadwell. Picture: Google Street View

Inmate who threw urine over prison guard claims he had been threatened

Wayland Prison Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I love Boro but business is business’ - City ace won’t give former club any favours

Ben Gibson won't do former club Middlesbrough any favours when Norwich travel to the Riverside this weekend. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images