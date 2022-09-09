Man who ran drugs conspiracy from prison due back in court
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A prisoner who ran a Norwich county lines drugs conspiracy from inside a prison cell is due back in court later this year.
Seyi Ani-Agbaje, 28, was serving a sentence from HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire at the time he was co-ordinating a conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Norwich between September 2019 and June 2020.
Ani-Agbaje, who was at the "very top of the conspiracy" which was being conducted while he was serving a sentence for supplying drugs, was jailed for 10 years in May.
He had admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and also one count of possessing a mobile phone in prison.
Ani-Agbaje was due to appear at King's Lynn Crown Court on Thursday (September 8) for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing in which police can try and claw back ill-gotten gains.
He was meant to appear along with co-defendant Sofia El Yamani, 24, who was jailed for 12 years in April after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine as part of the enterprise.
But the case could not go ahead as neither defendant was represented as their barristers were taking part in the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) strike action over legal aid funding.
It has been re-listed for December 16.
As previously reported, prosecutors said it was "quite clear" Ani-Agbaje was running the conspiracy from his prison cell.
The defendant and Al Yamani were "in contact on numerous occasions" throughout the conspiracy which continued "despite a violent attack" on drug user Jamie Mooney.
The attack in May 2020 was carried out by another member of the gang, Rahein Phillips but despite this attack both Ani-Agbaje and El Yamani did everything to ensure the conspiracy continued.
Jailing Ani-Agbaje, Judge Andrew Shaw said the defendant was at "the very top of this enterprise" and that he had "blood on your hands" following the "near fatal stabbing" of Mr Mooney by Phillips.
Other gang members previously sentenced included Phillips who was given an extended 21-year sentence made up of 16 years custody and five years on licence in February last year after he was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon.
Phillips, then 25 and from London, had previously admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.