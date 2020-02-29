Hunt continues for man who indecently exposed himself to teenage girl

A man exposed himself to a teenage girl in an alleyway in Zanetta Court, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

The hunt for a man who indecently exposed himself to a girl in an alleyway is continuing.

Inquiries are "ongoing", according to police, with witnesses still being sought after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl in an alleyway in Lowestoft. Police are seeking information following the indecent exposure, which happened on Wednesday, February 5 , at some point between 10.50pm and 10.53pm, in Zanetta Court, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A man standing in an alleyway exposed himself to a teenage girl.

"The suspect is described as white and aged in their 30s.

"He was wearing a blue puffa jacket with a white badge on the arm.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting crime reference 7698/20 on 101 or email christian.meen@suffolk.pnn.police.uk