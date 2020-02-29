Search

Advanced search

Hunt continues for man who indecently exposed himself to teenage girl

PUBLISHED: 08:44 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 29 February 2020

A man exposed himself to a teenage girl in an alleyway in Zanetta Court, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A man exposed himself to a teenage girl in an alleyway in Zanetta Court, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

The hunt for a man who indecently exposed himself to a girl in an alleyway is continuing.

Inquiries are "ongoing", according to police, with witnesses still being sought after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl in an alleyway in Lowestoft. Police are seeking information following the indecent exposure, which happened on Wednesday, February 5 , at some point between 10.50pm and 10.53pm, in Zanetta Court, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A man standing in an alleyway exposed himself to a teenage girl.

"The suspect is described as white and aged in their 30s.

"He was wearing a blue puffa jacket with a white badge on the arm.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting crime reference 7698/20 on 101 or email christian.meen@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Poorly Pumpkin’s plight sees more than £1,000 raised in 90 minutes to help him get back on his paws

Pumpkin the cat has been taken ill prompting fans and well-wishers to donate more than £1,000 in less than two hours. Picture: Jo Harding

Historic town pub re-opens specialising in steaks and grazing plates

The Wenns Chop and Ale House KIngs Lynn General manager Paul Turner Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Car fire enters second hour as five crews on scene

A car caught fire in a garage in Ovington near Thetford. Picture: Googlemaps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Your rights if you have a holiday booked during the coronavirus outbreak

Passengers have been repatriated to the UK from a cruise ship - Resolver discusses your rights if you've booked a holiday. Picture: DannyLawson/PAImages

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League win against Leicester City

Max Aarons savours Norwich City's winner against Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It was a surreal feeling’ - Lewis thrilled to score first league goal for City

Staying up?! Norwich City match-winner Jamal Lewis celebrates victory over Leicester at full-time at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The dream goes on as Walsh makes it 13 out of 13

Michael Walsh has now won all 13 of his fights Picture: Mark Hewlett

Hunt continues for man who indecently exposed himself to teenage girl

A man exposed himself to a teenage girl in an alleyway in Zanetta Court, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24