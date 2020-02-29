Hunt continues for man who indecently exposed himself to teenage girl
PUBLISHED: 08:44 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 29 February 2020
Archant
The hunt for a man who indecently exposed himself to a girl in an alleyway is continuing.
Inquiries are "ongoing", according to police, with witnesses still being sought after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl in an alleyway in Lowestoft. Police are seeking information following the indecent exposure, which happened on Wednesday, February 5 , at some point between 10.50pm and 10.53pm, in Zanetta Court, Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: "A man standing in an alleyway exposed himself to a teenage girl.
"The suspect is described as white and aged in their 30s.
"He was wearing a blue puffa jacket with a white badge on the arm.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information should contact the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting crime reference 7698/20 on 101 or email christian.meen@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
