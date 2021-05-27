CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons

Published: 10:40 AM May 27, 2021

Police would like to speak to this man following an incident of indecent exposure - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure in Wymondham.

The incident happened outside Morrisons in Norwich Road on Saturday, May 15 between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Three teenage girls were outside the supermarket when a man exposed himself to them as he left the store.

Three teenage girls were flashed by a man in his mid-40s outside the Morrisons store in Wymondham on Saturday. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the CCTV, as they believe he could have important information that could assist enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Neave on 101 quoting crime reference 36/33218/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.