Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park

Published: 10:13 AM June 17, 2021

This man got undressed at a park in Sprowston. Do you recognise him? - Credit: Norfolk Police

An elderly man shocked visitors when he got undressed in the middle of a Norwich park.

It happened at Sparhawk Avenue Park in Sprowston on Saturday, June 5.

At around 3pm, the man took off his grey vest and shorts in front of other people at the park.

He left after police were called and had disappeared by the time officer arrived.

Norfolk Police is now appealing for help to identify the man.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident can call PC Daniel Beales at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/38835/21.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.