Lowestoft man exposed his genitals to woman and baby daughter
Published: 11:02 AM June 2, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM June 2, 2021
- Credit: Google
A man exposed himself to a woman walking with her baby child in broad daylight.
It happened at around 11.15am on Sunday, May 16, in an alley running between Seago Street and Wollaston Road in Lowestoft.
A man entered from the Love Road end and initially had his back to the 31-year-old victim and her child.
But when he turned he exposed his genitals, before running off into Love Road.
He is described as being white and aged in his 20s, around 6ft tall with light coloured hair.
He was wearing a dark hooded top, dark trousers, a black cap and trainers.
Anyone who knows with information regarding the incident, who may know who the man was should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/25473/21.
