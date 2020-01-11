Indecent exposure investigation closed by police

A man is alleged to have exposed himself to a woman near to Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images Archant

Police have been unable to trace a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman near a skatepark.

The hunt for the man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in her 70s, who was walking a dog in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft last month has been "closed unless new information comes forward," according to officers.

The alleged indecent exposure incident took place on Wednesday, December 4 at some point between 11.45am and 12.35pm near to Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville.

Last month, a police spokesman said: "The victim, a woman aged in her 70s, was walking her dog and whilst taking the footpath which goes past a pond near to the skatepark she noticed a male.

"He was dressed in dark clothing with his back to her, and stood in some bushes.

"He then turned round and exposed himself before running off."

The man was described as white, aged 40 to 50, with dark clothing and a woolly hat.

Today, a police spokesman said: "Officers conducted a proportionate enquiry with no leads established, and no further reasonable enquiries can be made, so the case is closed unless new information comes forward."