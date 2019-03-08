'Incredibly dangerous' Youths climb onto bridge in Great Yarmouth

Police have described the actions of two youths who climbed on to this bridge as incredibly dangerous. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police have described the actions of two youths who climbed onto a bridge in Great Yarmouth as incredibly dangerous.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The emergency services, including the police and fire service were called to the metal bridge in the sea side town on Tuesday evening following reports two youths had climbed onto the structure.

Three police officers attended the incident during what was "already a busy shift" causing resources to be stretched.

On Twitter, Great Yarmouth police said: "Two youths climbed on to this bridge, stretching our resources - three police officers and fire service attended on what is already a busy shift. Incredibly dangerous and a shame they found it funny."