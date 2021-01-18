'Be vigilant' plea after rise in vehicle thefts

Published: 11:09 AM January 18, 2021

Motorists are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a spate of thefts in the Waveney area.

Police have warned people to be "particularly vigilant" after an increase in vehicle thefts in Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay over recent weeks.

Issuing security advice, police have reminded drivers not to leave valuables on display, to use a garage or park in well-lit places and to secure windows and lock all doors when the vehicle is unattended.

A police spokesman said: "We are urging the public to be particularly vigilant following a rise in vehicle thefts in the Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay areas over the last two months.

"Remember, keep your vehicles locked at all times when not in use and ensure any home CCTV is fully operational.

For more information on vehicle security visit https://www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z