Search

Advanced search

Lack of socialisation and street dogs from outside UK behind rise in dog offences

PUBLISHED: 12:30 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 10 January 2020

Norfolk police have put an increase in the number of dangerous dog offences in the county over the past three years down in part in an influx of street dogs from other countries. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Norfolk police have put an increase in the number of dangerous dog offences in the county over the past three years down in part in an influx of street dogs from other countries. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Archant

Police have put an increase in dangerous dog offences down to owners not socialising their pets enough and an "influx of street dogs" from outside the UK.

Since 2017, police have recorded 691 dangerous dog offences across the county, with almost 600 of these related to people in charge of the animals allowing them to be dangerously out of control, in many cases injuring another person or assistance dog.

Between 2017 and 2018 the number of offences increased from 180 to 223, and though police did not have December's figures at the time of asking, 192 were recorded between January and November 2019.

Of the 595 offences recorded over the past three years, less than 10pc of offences ended in a person being charged.

Inspector Sally Hammerton, from Norfolk Constabulary's dog section, said police had seen an increase in dangerous dog offences.

"Some offences are often the result of dog owners who do not socialise their dogs with other dogs, animals or people correctly," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"We have also seen an influx of street dogs from other countries which haven't been socialised, and a number of these street dogs are involved in dog related incidents.

"Furthermore, the increase in puppy farming and irresponsible breeding means that the puppies being bred have a natural aggression or protective nature causing them to be more aggressive."

Insp Hammerton said while every offence committed was investigated, the outcome depended on a number of factors including the nature of the offence, evidence and the victim's wishes.

"Victims may not want to go through with a prosecution for a number of reasons including not wanting to go to court or they don't want to prosecute the owner because they fear the dog will be put to sleep.

"Sometimes the victims are friends of the dog and owner so do not wish to take further action. It could also be that the dog within the family may have injured another family member," she said.

A Dogs Trust spokesperson said: "Owning a dog is wonderful but dog owners do have a responsibility to ensure their dog is well trained and able to socialise with people and other animals.

"Tackling dog aggression relies on us all knowing how to safely interact with our dogs, and being able to spot the early warning signs that they are in distress before a situation escalates."

Most Read

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries to beat Villa and Bristol City to Nketiah signing

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in League Cup action against Norwich City in October 2017, battling with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Press Conference LIVE: Pukki and Drmic both ruled out of City’s trip to Manchester United

Adam Idah is on standby if Teemu Pukki is ruled out through injury for Norwich City's Premier League trip to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

The Innocents review: an outstanding performance

The Innocents runs until January 18 at Sewell Barn in Norwich. Picture: Sean Owen/Reflective Arts

‘Let public have their say on future of Royal Family,’ says MP

Labour leadership hopeful and Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has called for a public vote on the future of the Royal Family. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Fuller.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists