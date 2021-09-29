Terrifying moment car hits pole and bursts into flames is caught on camera

Video

Published: 10:02 AM September 29, 2021

The aftermath of the vehicle fire off Cromer Rod, Mundesley. - Credit: Supplied

The shocking moment a car veered off the road and narrowly missed two pedestrians before bursting into flames has been caught on camera.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened shortly after midnight on the morning of Sunday, September 26, in Cromer Road, Mundesley.

A nearby resident, who asked only to be named as Richard, said he was shocked to see the incident unfold.

He said: "[The vehicle] came across the road, mounting the pavement, just missing one electricity pylon, hitting a metal post sending it catapulting across the carpark.

"He then bounced off the pavement across the road entrance to the car park before hitting a grass verge and came to a stop before hitting the second electric pylon."

Richard said a couple of pedestrians were nearby at the time. He ran across to the scene and found the driver had got out of the car.

The aftermath of the vehicle fire off Cromer Rod, Mundesley. - Credit: Supplied

He said: "[The driver] then tried getting back in the car so I pulled him away telling him to stay back and I removed the car keys from the ignition and put in my pocket.

"I then jumped in my car to move away from the car that was on fire and grabbed a bottle of Coke from my car in an attempt to dampen the flames.

"The driver walked off towards the village, and soon returned to the scene asking me for a light for his cigarette. I told him his car was on fire, use that."

Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene, and firefighters used compressed air foam and hand appliances to put out the flames.

Richard added: "As the fire brigade arrived sparks were flying across the road as the pylon was now on fire so they had to clear everyone back for risk the live pylon could fall into the road."

He said he believed no-one was hurt in the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 12.11am on Sunday, September 26 to reports a car had been in collision with a telegraph pole on Cromer Road.

"As a result of the collision, the car caught fire and the fire service attended to deal. When officers arrived, the driver had left the scene and enquiries are ongoing."







