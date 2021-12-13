News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sex assault victim will 'never know' true damage and life changing affects of abuse

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:30 PM December 13, 2021
Shane Vertigan, who used to be a traffic warden. Picture: Archant

Shane Vertigan, who used to be a traffic warden. Picture: Archant - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

A man who was sexually abused as a teenager by a former police community support officer has described how he had been a "slave" to his abuser.

Wesley Spinks, 41, a former Hellesdon High School pupil, has agreed to waive his anonymity to be able to speak out about the abuse he suffered at the hands of Shane Vertigan 30 years ago, and hopes to encourage others who have been abused to come forward.

Wesley Spinks who was aged 12 or 13 when he was the victim of sexual abuse by Shane Vertigan. 

Wesley Spinks who was aged 12 or 13 when he was the victim of sexual abuse by Shane Vertigan. - Credit: Supplied by Wesley Spinks

Before Vertigan was sentenced on Monday - having previously admitted three counts of gross indecency with a child under 14 and two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14 - Mr Spinks shared his victim impact statement with the court.

It said: "Shane, I will never truly know the emotional and life changing affects that your abuse had on me

"You claimed to be a man of faith but your actions speak very differently , instead you decided to inflict pain on me and others

"Through the years your actions shut me down emotionally and physically, having to relive your disgusting actions daily , where I can both smell and remember what you made me do to you, all for your own self-gratification.

"I was a child. As the years went by I was unable to cope, you disabled my emotions, and alcohol dependency took over as it was the only way to stop the hurt. I used to think about how you damaged me all the time in pure anger, every single day. I was a slave to you.

Wesley Spinks who was aged 12 or 13 when he was the victim of sexual abuse by Shane Vertigan. 

Wesley Spinks who was aged 12 or 13 when he was the victim of sexual abuse by Shane Vertigan. - Credit: Picture supplied by Wesley Spinks

"Your past actions have not only hurt me but have effected every person around you.

"Your community, your family, my family.

"Today through the grace of God and by you admitting what you did, I stand here a free man, free at last from both your abuse and the drink which damaged me for so long.  

"For me to be free is to have no secrets or excuses and have clear faith.

"I was the lucky one where you pleaded guilty and did not make me go to trial to relive your disgusting past actions, I can’t help feel for your past victim,  you were a coward again.

"I hope by admitting all your past actions you gain your life back and become a free man and allow your victims the dignity to do the same.

"This is only achieved by holding no further secrets, as with any past sins you will never experience any freedom

"I share my story now , wherever it helps ,to highlight abuse is not a taboo.

Wesley Spinks 

Wesley Spinks who has waived his anonymity to speak out on the abuse he suffered in a bid to help give others the confidence to break their silence. - Credit: Simon Parkin

"May you use your past mistakes to help others, may this help all abuse victims know it is ok to speak out , if you haven’t done so already.

"I hope one day you chose to live in complete freedom, in or out of prison.

"Shane, I forgive you, thank you for doing the right thing and accepting responsibility for what you have done.

"I hope you find forgiveness, the courage to live a peaceful happy and purposeful life that is guilt and shame free, may you care for all others. Goodbye."

