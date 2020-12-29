Woman who threatened police with cardboard gun appears in court

Published: 12:25 PM December 29, 2020

A woman has appeared in court after threatening police officers with an imitation firearm.

Robyn Hart, 30, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at St James multi-storey car park at King's Lynn on Sunday, December 27.

Hart, of Merchants Terrace, London Road, Lynn, is accused of having an imitation weapon, namely polystyrene and cardboard wrapped in electrical tape shaped like a handgun, with intent to cause officers to believe violence would be used against them.

She has also been charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence in Lynn on the same date.

She appeared in court on Tuesday (December 29) via videolink from King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on January 26.

Hart, who was represented by Michael Cole, was granted conditional bail until the next hearing.



