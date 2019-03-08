Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Something about this car near illegal rave drew the attention of police

PUBLISHED: 15:01 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 25 June 2019

The car spotted by police near the rave over the weekend Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

The car spotted by police near the rave over the weekend Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Was it the missing headlight, the mangled wing or the number plate about to fall off..? Something about this Citron hatchback caught ploce officers' eyes when they attended an illegal rave.

Police were called to Swaffham Heath nature reserve at Beachamwell around midnight on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

Two men and a woman, all in their 20s and from Suffolk, were arrested as officers broke up the bash.

The Citroen driver later joined them in the cells, ater being arrested for drug driving after testing positive for cannabis.

"As this vehicle was being driven in the direction of the site something about it drew our attention," officers tweeted.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

Rail disruption after person hit by a train

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Something about this car near illegal rave drew the attention of police

The car spotted by police near the rave over the weekend Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

‘It is silly and hurtful’ - Norwich reality star hits out at online trolls

Reanne Brown working on a campain for Sister Glam UK Credit: Kaylee Brown

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

‘It is beautiful to watch’ - historic ship will steam again for milestone birthday

Yarmouth Stream Driftter Lydia Eva takes to the sea for the first time in over two years for sea trials. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists