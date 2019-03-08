Something about this car near illegal rave drew the attention of police

The car spotted by police near the rave over the weekend Picture; Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Was it the missing headlight, the mangled wing or the number plate about to fall off..? Something about this Citron hatchback caught ploce officers' eyes when they attended an illegal rave.

Police were called to Swaffham Heath nature reserve at Beachamwell around midnight on Saturday.

Two men and a woman, all in their 20s and from Suffolk, were arrested as officers broke up the bash.

The Citroen driver later joined them in the cells, ater being arrested for drug driving after testing positive for cannabis.

"As this vehicle was being driven in the direction of the site something about it drew our attention," officers tweeted.