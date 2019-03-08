Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police are on scene at a 200-person illegal rave in a Norfolk village after residents raised concerns.

Officers rushed to close down the party in Aldeby which started just after midnight on Sunday.

Around 200 people are thought to have been at the rave near Stanley Hills.

A number of residents called police in the early hours of Sunday to voice concerns about the noise coming from the event.

Officers are currently on scene and have blocked entrances to the site.

Sup Int Mike Britton said: "We received a number of calls overnight from local residents concerning this incident, complaining about the noise.

"A number of police resources are on scene, including the drone unit and specially trained public order teams who are experienced in dealing with such events.

"We will keep the community updated on police activity and try to identify the event organisers, seize equipment and deal with any criminal offences."

Party-goers were ordered to leave the rave at 3.30am on Sunday.