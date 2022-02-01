Thousands of illegal e-cigarettes found at shops in Norfolk

Illegal disposable e-cigarettes removed from sale in Norfolk - the products have been found to contain illegal levels of nicotine and liquid. - Credit: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Thousands of illegal e-cigarettes have been found by retail inspectors in Norfolk.

Disposable illegal e-cigarettes were discovered at shops in Norwich and Great Yarmouth and in a recent inspection at a premises in King's Lynn, a team from Norfolk County Council Trading Standards removed 350 e-cigarettes.

The county has also seen a "worrying increase" in the sale of disposable illegal e-cigarettes, which look like highlighter pens, to people under of the age of 18.

Illegal disposable e-cigarettes removed from sale in Norfolk - the products have been found to have labelling that does not meet strict UK regulations. - Credit: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Trading Standards officers found the disposable illegal e-cigarettes offered for sale in Norfolk had contents and packaging that failed to meet UK regulations.

The products were found to contain more than twice the legal maximum level of nicotine and three times the maximum volume of liquid permitted.

A disposable e-cigarette designed to look like a highlighter pen. - Credit: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “Thanks to the swift efforts of the team these products have been removed from sale and the businesses have been warned about selling non-compliant disposable e-cigarettes.

“People are advised to check the strength of the products they are buying, and that they have a UK address on the packaging. "