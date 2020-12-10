Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized from "problematic" shop
Published: 1:54 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 1:55 PM December 10, 2020
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police have seized thousands of illegal cigarettes from a West Norfolk shop.
King's Lynn police tweeted on Wednesday evening that one of its officers, beat manager PC Britton, had carried out a license premises visit earlier on during the day.
They described the business as being a "problematic" store.
The visit resulted in the seizure of a total of 6,400 illicit cigarettes.
A police spokesman confirmed one person had been cautioned as a result.