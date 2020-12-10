Published: 1:54 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 1:55 PM December 10, 2020

Police have seized thousands of illegal cigarettes from a West Norfolk shop.

King's Lynn police tweeted on Wednesday evening that one of its officers, beat manager PC Britton, had carried out a license premises visit earlier on during the day.

They described the business as being a "problematic" store.

The visit resulted in the seizure of a total of 6,400 illicit cigarettes.

A police spokesman confirmed one person had been cautioned as a result.