Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized from "problematic" shop

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:54 PM December 10, 2020    Updated: 1:55 PM December 10, 2020
King's Lynn police seized 6400 illegal cigarettes from a town centre store

King's Lynn police seized 6400 illegal cigarettes from a town centre store - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have seized thousands of illegal cigarettes from a West Norfolk shop. 

King's Lynn police tweeted on Wednesday evening that one of its officers, beat manager PC Britton, had carried out a license premises visit earlier on during the day.

They described the business as being a "problematic" store.

The visit resulted in the seizure of a total of 6,400 illicit cigarettes.

A police spokesman confirmed one person had been cautioned as a result.

